The MCU’s New Guardians Of The Galaxy Line-Up Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Following the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, there was one question on the minds of MCU fans around the world: where does the franchise go from here?

With a handful of key characters hanging up their hat (or shield), it’s not entirely clear how many old faces will be returning for Phase 4, save for the upcoming Black Widow prequel, which will see the return of Natasha Romanoff. That being said, the one exception to all this is the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Even though their future hung in the balance when James Gunn was fired from the project, Disney came to their senses and brought him back on board for Vol. 3, and it looks like the main cast will all return to the big screen in a few years’ time for another cosmic adventure. Furthermore, it appears as if the House of Mouse has big plans for the series moving forward, though they don’t necessarily include the ragtag group of characters we’ve come to know and love over the past few movies.

You see, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus, a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston was in the works and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – a new Guardians team will be introduced after the end of Vol. 3, which is set to wrap up the story of Star-Lord and co. From what we’ve been told, this squad will include Adam Warlock, Beta Ray Bill, Bug, Moondragon and Phyla-Vell. How exactly they’ll be set up in the MCU is still unclear, but this is apparently the roster that the studio wants to roll with moving forward.

Of course, it’ll be sad to see the current Guardians of the Galaxy depart from the franchise, but we already know that Drax and Mantis will be getting their own Disney Plus series. And besides, after so many adventures with Star-Lord and the gang, it’s far from the worst idea to inject a bit of new blood into the property.