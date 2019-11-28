Fantastic Four Reboot Will Introduce The MCU’s Most Powerful Hero Yet

The MCU has no dearth of powerful heroes, from Hulk and Thor all the way to Captain Marvel. These supers can end any battle they partake in within seconds through sheer might alone. But as impressive as that is, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was in development back in April and that the Inhumans were being rebooted, both of which turned out to be true – that the Fantastic Four reboot under Disney will introduce to the MCU the most powerful superhero to ever appear in Marvel Comics: Franklin Richards, son of Reed Richards and Susan Storm.

In fact, calling Franklin simply a superhero in itself feels like a giant understatement, since his powers are beyond even the cosmic beings of the Marvel Universe. Born to parents whose bodies had been irrevocably changed by the radiation they were exposed to, it soon became apparent that the same radiation had also turned Franklin into a mutant and given him matter and energy manipulation powers on a staggering scale.

At a young age, Franklin proved himself capable of creating pocket universes, reordering space and time and exerting total control over the lives and memories of people around him. Frankin’s powers only grew with age, until it was revealed that, trillions of years from now, long after everything else has turned to dust, Franklin and Galactus will be the only beings that are still alive to witness the end of their universe.

So yeah, expect to meet Reed and Sue’s child in the Fantastic Four reboot that’s currently in development, with our sources saying that the character will go on to appear in other movies in the MCU as well and doubtless have a major impact on story arcs moving forward. It remains to be seen whether we’ll get to see the full might of Franklin from the comics on the big screen, or if it’ll be a powered-down version of the character so as not to make all the other heroes basically redundant in the company of a human god. But either way, the fact that he’s on his way to the franchise is hugely exciting.