‘Me and Ari Aster are due a good scrap’: ‘Talk to Me’ director ready to throw down with another horror maestro

Thanks to the release of their much-anticipated film Talk to Me – and the ensuing discussions about its unique and intriguing take on horror – filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou find themselves confident enough to choose a suitable competitor among the genre’s well-known names, and it’s none other than Ari Aster.

The twin directors said this in response to a question posed to during a Reddit AMA about which horror maestro they would like to take down if given the opportunity. While this confession induced interesting reactions, one can say that the filmmakers share a common trait that can serve as the solid foundation for any forthcoming rivalry.

Aster, who is known for masterpieces like Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau is Afraid earned his fame due for a unique approach to horror that deviates from the familiar tropes of haunted mansions, menacing supernatural presences, and bloody chases. Aster’s films deal with the complexities of human behavior, grief, and trauma, all manifesting as terror.

The same thing can be applied to Talk to Me, which deals with acute trauma and ways to cope with it. Unlike various other familiar horror movies where demonic possession constitutes the film’s climactic and most terrifying moment, in Talk to Me, the protagonist Mia (Sophie Wilde) finds in possession an outlet for her inherent trauma which ultimately leads to disastrous consequences.

That said, both the Philippou brothers and Aster – along with many others – are actively contributing to making horror a powerful, nuanced genre. While the journey is new for the former, we look forward to seeing how they fare against the latter both critically, commercially, and physically if the fight happens.