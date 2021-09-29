Megan Fox Has 2 Movies Coming To Netflix Next Month

Megan Fox has been in the headlines a lot over the last few months, especially regarding her new relationship, but there’s a lot more going on in Fox’s life than her romance. She’s been working hard on new films, and two of them are coming to Netflix next month.

It’s a perfect time, too, as they’re both films of the horror realm, making them a great addition to your scary movie binge this spooky season. Fox is well known for her previous horror role in Jennifer’s Body, and she may just be challenging that energy again in one of her films coming to Netflix. While they’re both scary movies, one definitely has a lighter vibe than the other, so fans will have two completely different experiences watching them.

So what new Fox movies is Netflix bringing to viewers this October? Let’s have a look!

Til Death

Megan Fox stars in Til Death alongside Callan Mulvey and Eoin Macken. The film had a limited theatrical release this past July, and fans are thrilled it’s coming to streaming so quickly. The movie had solid reviews, with many saying Fox’s performance was terrific.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

Emma is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lakehouse for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything changes the next morning when she finds herself handcuffed to Mark’s dead body. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, Emma learns this is only the beginning of Mark’s twisted plan, and to survive, she must fight the hired killers coming to finish her off.

Of course, there will be a lot of twists and turns on the journey that Emma, Fox’s character, takes, and if you saw the trailers, you know at times it’s a bloody one. The setting, storyline, and acting make for a terrorizing Halloween film you won’t want to miss.

Night Teeth

Megan Fox will also star in Night Teeth alongside Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, and Alfie Allen. The trailer for the film dropped recently, and it looks like it’s going to be a fun Halloween watch. A city full of undercover vampires, a ride-share driver with no clue what’s going on, and parties that last all night — it’s a Halloween dream.

The premise of the film is as follows:

Benny, a freelance chauffeur, is hired by friends Blaire and Zoe to drive them to several popular LA nightclubs. When Benny realizes that his passengers are actually centuries-old vampires, he quickly gets swept up in a power struggle between the city’s vampires and must ally himself with the girls to stay alive.

When the trailer for the film came out, fans noted that Fox looked glamorous as she’s set to be one of the power-playing vampires of the film.

You can see both films on Netflix next month. Happy haunting!