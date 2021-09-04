Megan Fox Survival Thriller ‘Till Death Coming To Netflix Next Month

Having taken a sustained break from the acting industry, with her two outings as April O’Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise the only movies she appeared in between 2012 and 2019, Megan Fox is on the comeback trail in a big way.

When Netflix vampire thriller Bone Teeth arrives next month, it’ll mark her eighth credit in less than two years, and one of her best efforts has now been announced as part of the platform’s lineup for October. Fox delivers what’s comfortably the best performance of her career in ‘Till Death, a high concept hybrid of survival thriller and horror that premiered on VOD in July.

The actress plays a woman trapped in a stale marriage that’s been cheating on her husband, who whisks her away to his isolated lake house for their 10th anniversary in an attempt to reignite their relationship. However, she wakes up the next day to discover that not only is half of her husband’s head missing due to a gunshot wound, but she’s been handcuffed to the body.

On top of that, a group of thieves arrive on the scene looking for a big score, and it’s all connected somehow. ‘Till Death boasts a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% and offers plenty of twists and turns to go along with the blood-soaked thrills, so it’s in with a real chance of spending a lot of time on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched list when it lands in October.