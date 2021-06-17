Watch: Megan Fox Is Handcuffed To A Dead Body In Till Death Trailer

Following the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in 2016, Megan Fox took a brief hiatus from acting and didn’t appear in any movies for three years. However, since ending her self-imposed exile she’s been back with a vengeance, and if you include the three efforts that she’s currently got in post-production, that’s nine credits since the beginning of 2019 alone.

During that time, the 35 year-old has tackled a number of different genres, ranging from playing an action hero dealing with mercenaries and lions in Rogue to teaming up with Bruce Willis as a pair of FBI agents to headline Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, Fox’s next outing looks like it could be her most intense and exciting yet, at least if the trailer for Till Death is any indication.

A high concept blend of survival story, home invasion thriller and horror movie with shades of Gerald’s Game, the actress stars as a woman trapped in a stale marriage, which her husband looks to rectify by taking her to their secluded lake house for a romantic getaway to mark their 10th anniversary. However, she wakes up the following day to discover that her spouse is dead, she’s been handcuffed to the body, and there’s a team of thieves on the scene looking for a big score.

It’s an intriguing premise that opens itself up to all sorts of thrills, chills and action sequences, something the trailer leans into heavily by promising the best of all worlds. Till Death is coming to select theaters and VOD on July 2nd, and based on nothing but the footage on show, it’s shaping up to be an effective little chiller that should play well with fans of the genre.