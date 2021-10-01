Megan Fox’s Acclaimed Survival Thriller Just Landed On Netflix

After taking a break from the acting industry, with her two outings as April O’Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise the only movies she appeared in between 2012 and 2019, Megan Fox is on the comeback trail in a big way.

When Netflix vampire thriller Bone Teeth arrives in a couple of weeks, it’ll mark her eighth credit in less than two years, and one of her best recent efforts has just been added to the streaming service’s library. Fox delivers what’s easily the finest performance of her career in ‘Till Death, a high concept hybrid of survival thriller and horror that hit VOD in July.

The former Transformers star plays a woman trapped in a stale marriage that’s been cheating on her husband, who whisks her away to his isolated lake house for their 10th anniversary in a misguided attempt to reignite their relationship. However, she wakes up the next day to discover that not only is half of her husband’s head missing due to a gunshot wound, but she’s been handcuffed to the body.

On top of that, a group of thieves arrive on the scene looking for a big score, and it’s all connected somehow to add another mysterious element into the genre melting pot. ‘Till Death boasts a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% and offers plenty of twists and turns, so there’s a distinct possibility it may have cracked the Top 10 most-watched list by the end of the weekend.