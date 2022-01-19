Mel Gibson is trending, and Twitter can’t believe he’s not being canceled

As an on-camera talent, Mel Gibson will never come close to recapturing his status as one of Hollywood’s biggest and most popular stars, a title he grabbed in the 1980s and held tightly for close to 20 years.

That’s not to say he’s struggling for work, with the veteran actor arguably busier now than he’s ever been, even if mainstream projects are growing increasingly few and far between. Almost any news involving the two-time Academy Award winner yields some sort of backlash, though, and today is no different.

After three new cast members were added to the ensemble of family-friendly adventure Boys of Summer, Gibson found himself as one of Twitter’s top trending topics, and you’d be hard-pressed to find any positive reactions.

If Jews were running the world, Mel Gibson's career would have suddenly ended in 1996, because Winona Ryder would have sunk his ass to the bottom of the Pacific.https://t.co/01gEXF5pJh pic.twitter.com/QLqkSVR4gx — Christian, not Christopher (@wischofsky) January 19, 2022

Mel Gibson should be in prison. He should NEVER be forced on anyone again. We all work with predators every day and go on as if it’s not happening when it’s happening to everyone except the predators. I’m so sick of this shit and the same shitty people over and over. Say NO ffs https://t.co/431TZHAXP9 — John Wick’s Pound Puppy (@NerdyInNOLA) January 19, 2022

Mel Gibson’s a great actor. Don’t give a fuk what you think — Lets Go Brandon (@RyanAmerica1776) January 19, 2022

Movie also includes Mel Gibson so tell me more about Cancel Culture https://t.co/gQyYUtxDnf — Chunky Knits and Trenchcoats 🗽🩸🦷 (@tgain83) January 19, 2022

Hollywood!

STOP

CASTING

MEL

GIBSON!!!! — Meerkats R Moshing Into 2022 (@MeerkatsRMammal) January 19, 2022

Mel Gibson Is Santa Claus In First Image From Dark Christmas Comedy Fatman 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Mel Gibson is still getting work🤬 — Bob W Garner-just bob-Spaceman Spiff (@athikers_bob) January 19, 2022

It amuses me to watch the Mel Gibson hate, because there are so many people in Hollywood who areso much worse than he is.



Alec Baldwin comes to mind. Mel Gibson's never killed nyone. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) January 19, 2022

I like Mel Gibson. — The Wet Ones (2021) (@TheWetOnes2021) January 19, 2022

I can't wait to get canceled so I can get as many movie roles as Mel Gibson — Fashionably Unhappy👽🧪 (@ManiacUniverse) January 19, 2022

The bad news for Gibson’s detractors is that he’s going to be almost everywhere you look for the foreseeable future. On top of Boys of Summer, he’s got action-comedy Last Looks coming next month, while upcoming projects include John Wick prequel series The Continental, Mark Wahlberg’s biopic Stu, as well as Agent Game, Panama, On the Line, and Hot Seat, without even mentioning that he recently entered talks to direct long-awaited buddy cop sequel Lethal Weapon 5 for HBO Max.