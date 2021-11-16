Mel Gibson’s Latest Film Is Dangerously Popular On Streaming

While controversial, there’s no denying that Mel Gibson has had an incredibly long and storied film career. From his first-ever appearance in I Never Promised You a Rose Garden all the way back in 1977 to being a part of epic series like Mad Max and Lethal Weapon, his face has graced the silver screen for a long time.

However, it’s his latest work that is really catching the eye of film fans with streaming platform memberships. According to stats from FlixPatrol, Dangerous is currently the third most popular movie on Amazon Prime Video in the entire US and is also the 14th most popular worldwide on the platform.

Dangerous was released in theaters and on video-on-demand on November 5, 2021, and has unfortunately been met with poor reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a measly 25% score with critics and only a slightly better 44% score with audiences. Yet, it is still getting a ton of views online.

“A reformed sociopath heads to a remote island after the death of his brother. Soon after his arrival, the island falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries, and when he discovers their role in his brother’s demise, he sets out on a relentless quest for vengeance.” Synopsis From Amazon Prime Video

If you don’t trust critics and want to decide if the movie is good for yourself, or you’re just a huge Mel Gibson fan, you can find Dangerous now on Amazon Prime Video and other streaming platforms.