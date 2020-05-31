Former Arrow Star Wants To Play John Stewart In Green Lantern Corps Movie

It doesn’t seem to be a project that’s being fast-tracked right now, but as far as we know, Warner Bros. is still working on the Green Lanterns Corps movie they’ve been planning for years. The idea has always been to make this reboot of the Emerald Knights a kind of cosmic buddy-cop story, starring the most famous Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Various names have been linked to play Jordan over time, but what about Stewart?

He’s said much the same before, but Michael Jai White has now once again thrown his name in the hat to play the comic book hero in the film. In a video shared by the Geek House Show, the former Spawn star revealed his answer to which Marvel/DC character he’d most want to play. “My answer would have to be from the DC universe, a character called John Stewart, because that’s what everyone wants me to play,” White said. “And I can’t let down the fans.”

White’s something of a hero of the superhero screen world. Apart from playing the title character in the aforementioned 1997 cult favorite, he also featured as Gotham gangster Gambol in The Dark Knight and starred as Bronze Tiger on numerous episodes of The CW’s Arrow. Like the man himself says, then, a lot of folks would love to see him play Stewart in the DCEU.

From what we know about the movie, though, it sounds like Stewart would be portrayed as a young Lantern, paired with the older, more experienced Jordan. So, unfortunately, White may not be what WB’s looking for. Fortunately, however, there is the Green Lantern TV show coming to HBO Max. And recent rumors have said Stewart will likewise appear in that, too. The series is produced by Arrow‘s Greg Berlanti, so it feels like White could have a shot there.