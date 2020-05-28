Green Lantern TV Show Will Reportedly Feature Two Iconic Lanterns

Green Lantern is one of HBO Max’s most anticipated original shows, but it remains unclear how the project might impact the previously-announced DCEU movie Green Lantern Corps. Earlier reports suggested that iconic Corps members Hal Jordan and John Stewart might be reserved for the big screen, with the TV series focusing on lesser-known ring bearers, though fresh rumors now indicate that may not be the case.

According to notable leaker Mikey Sutton, Jordan and Stewart will indeed be the main characters of the HBO series, contrary to what we heard before. It had been speculated that contemporary Lanterns Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz could be the show’s protagonists, with more established heroes like Kyle Rayner and Guy Gardner appearing further down the line, but it seems DC Comics is happy to give the showrunners access to its A squad.

“The two main Green Lanterns in the program will be Hal Jordan and John Stewart,” says Sutton. “Fans had been trying to guess if it was Kyle Rayner or Guy Gardner as Jordan may have been unavailable, reserved for a cinematic reboot. But that’s not the case.”

There was another major revelation to come out of the tipster’s latest online post as well. Apparently, Warner Bros and DC are “holding off” on the development of Green Lantern Corps for the time being, which could be an indication that the HBO Max show will be the property’s flagship vehicle outside of comic books for the foreseeable future. The inclusion of Jordan and Stewart would certainly support that theory.

It was previously thought that the movie and the TV show would be developed in conjunction with one another, take place within the same universe and share DNA. No doubt Green Lantern fans will welcome the news that two of the most iconic Corps members will feature in the small screen offering, but there’s bound to be some left disappointed by the possibility of this being at the new movie’s expense.

This is, of course, merely speculation at the moment, but we’ll be sure to bring you any official announcements from DC and Warner as soon as the studios reveal something concrete. Stay tuned, folks.