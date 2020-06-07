Michael B. Jordan Says Hollywood Must Commit To Black Hiring

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has called for Hollywood to hire more black actors, agents and execs in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Many studios and major franchises have shared statements in support of the protests that have sprung from the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, but Jordan is hoping that real change is made in the movie business going forward.

The actor spoke to the crowd at a protest organized by the Big 4 agencies in Century City, Los Angeles yesterday, which was just one of a dozen rallies going on in L.A. as thousands took to the streets to join the call to end systemic racism. Jordan’s speech asked Hollywood to increase black hiring across the board, in all areas of the industry.

“You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020,” Jordan told protesters, to rapturous cheers and applause. “Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light.”

Actor Michael B Jordan speaks to protestors “Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content lead by Black executives, Black consultants.”

(🎥 @producerTommy / @blacklovedoc) #BlackLivesMatter #BlackMediaMatters pic.twitter.com/0yCKwwSGOg — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) June 6, 2020

Stunning New Images For Black Panther Take You On A Journey Through Wakanda 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jordan’s not the only big name getting involved in the protests, which have now spread across the globe. Over in the UK, Star Wars actor John Boyega has become a hero of the movement for an impassioned speech given at a BLM rally in London. He expressed that he doesn’t care if his actions will negatively affect his career, but numerous filmmakers have since spoken out in support of him and said they would love to cast him in future projects.

Dwayne Johnson has similarly stepped up to back the movement, sharing an 8-minute long speech on social media which condemns Donald Trump – though without mentioning him by name – for his handling of the situation. In response, there’s now an enormous call for The Rock to run opposite Trump in the next presidential election.

Circling back to Michael B. Jordan though, and he’s set to reprise his celebrated role as Erik Stevens/Killmonger in Marvel’s upcoming What If…? animated series.