Michael Keaton is shocked to learn he’s not the only actor to work for Marvel and DC

The longer the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU continue to exist, it’s increasingly likely that many more names will end up working for both at some stage. That’s without even considering the countless movies to have been made before the two comic book companies consolidated their portfolios and settled on the shared mythology model.

Michael Keaton is definitely one of the most notable, though, now that he’s playing significant parts in not one, not two, but three separate franchises. On top of returning as Batman in The Flash, he’s set to make the jump from the MCU to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe when he reappears as Adrian Toomes in Morbius.

Unfortunately for the veteran star, he was dismayed to find out during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he was far from the first actor to have done so, with Keaton reacting incredulously when the host named Ryan Reynolds as a notable example.

“There’s a lot I can’t say because I don’t know what’s going on. I’m in two worlds, aren’t I? I’m in the Marvel world and DC. I get confused, I don’t really know a lot of the lore. Sometimes I show up and… Do you want to know the truth? You can’t handle the truth. I like it, I enjoy it. But, sometimes I’m just not up to speed.”

That’s without even mentioning others like Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Christian Bale, Zachary Levi, Tom Hardy, Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons, Willem Dafoe, James Marsden, Idris Elba, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving and literally dozens more to have done the same in the last two decades alone. Sorry, Michael Keaton, but you’re not the first, nor will you be the last.