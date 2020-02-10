Michael Myers Returns In Terrifying Halloween Kills Fan Trailer

For many horror fans, David Gordon Green’s Halloween was one of 2018’s most pleasant surprises, drawing positive reviews from fans and critics alike while raking in more money at the box office than any other slasher movie to date.

Expectations are therefore unusually high for this year’s Halloween Kills, and as we wait for the first proper trailer to drop, WGTC presents a fan-made video that anticipates the return of Michael Myers and the young Allyson Nelson.

Comprising footage and audio from Michael’s previous big screen outings, the unofficial trailer, viewable above, puts the spotlight on Laurie Strode’s daughter, played once more by Andi Matichak in the upcoming sequel. Naturally, Laurie herself also returns to the fray, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role, while the part of Michael is split between James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle.

Halloween Kills BTS Photos Offer New Look At Tommy Doyle And Lindsey Wallace

As it stands, official footage from Halloween Kills is still in short supply, though a behind-the-scenes promo released last October gave us a brief taste of the carnage to come.

One of the big developments from this year’s release is the return of Tommy Doyle, with Anthony Michael Hall making his franchise debut in the role once handled by Brian Andrews, Danny Ray and Paul Rudd. And speaking of returning characters, Kyle Richards also reprises her part as Lindsey Wallace for the first time since the original 1978 Halloween, while Judy Greer makes her second appearance as Laurie’s daughter Karen.

Plot details, meanwhile, are still being kept under wraps, but all will be revealed when Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 16th. After that, we’ll have just under a year to wait before Green’s follow-up, Halloween Ends, comes out on October 15th, 2021.