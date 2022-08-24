Michael Peña addresses the mysteries of his ‘Ant-Man 3’ status

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man series has always been viewed as the smallest standalone sub-franchise in more ways than one, but Michael Peña’s Luis has nonetheless proven to be one of the entire 616 timeline’s biggest personalities.

In typical fashion, the actor brought his finest scene-stealing form to the first two installments as the fast-talking associate of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, and was even given his own signature motif by retelling tales as only he could, complete with unreliable narration and cameos aplenty.

However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finished principal photography back in November of last year, and is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2023, but there’s no sign of Peña among the ensemble so far. During a recent appearance on the Phase Zero podcast, the firm fan favorite was asked about his current MCU status, and he answered succinctly by saying “I don’t even know why people ask.”

That’s not quite a confirmation or a denial, but with Rudd returning alongside Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, alongside new additions Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray, who or whatever ends up playing M.O.D.O.K., and replacement Cassie Lang Kathryn Newton also on board, there’s going to be a scarcity of screentime to go around.

As things stand, then, there’s no word on either Peña’s Luis or David Dastmalchian’s Kurt, and we may not even get an answer until the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania drops, which is likely to be around the time Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins invading multiplexes this coming November.