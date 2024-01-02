‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’ release window, trailer, and more

The most famous mouse of all time is coming back, but not for the type of fun we’re used to. So get a bowl of popcorn, turn off the lights, and ready yourself for Mickey’s Mouse Trap.

In this horror comedy film, viewers will see their childhood hero like they never have before. Or, well, more accurately, they’ll see someone impersonating the iconic character and attacking others, which also isn’t a very pleasant experience. Regardless, the film is bound to attract attention, especially from those who love to see twisted versions of beloved cartoon characters.

After The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, one might’ve thought that people would start getting tired of this type of film, but they’d be dead wrong. The theory that a bloody Mickey Mouse movie was coming our way was proven true as soon as the character became public domain, with the release of a teaser trailer announcing the project. Let’s just hope that Mickey’s Mouse Trap doesn’t turn out to be a disaster on the level of Blood and Honey.

What is Mickey’s Mouse Trap about and who is in it?

Directed by Jamie Bailey, Mickey’s Mouse Trap will follow the birthday night of Alex, who is stuck working a late shift at an amusement arcade. Her friends decide to surprise her there, however, their plans go down the drain when a mysterious person in a Mickey Mouse costume starts having a bit too much fun. The kind of fun you don’t want to be involved in, of course.

Giving life to this slasher action we’ll have folks such as Callum Sywyk, Allegra Nocita, Ben Harris, Damir Kovic, Mackenzie Mills, Nick Biskupek, and Simon Phillips, who will be in the Mickey costume. Some of these names may be familiar to you, but if not, you may recognize some actors’ faces from other projects when you see them on the screen. This isn’t their first rodeo, after all.

When is Mickey’s Mouse Trap coming out?

Image via Into Frame Productions

At the time of writing, an exact release date for the film has not been announced, however, its producers have a time frame in mind. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the idea is to have Mickey’s Mouse Trap premiere in March 2024, meaning that horror enthusiasts won’t have to wait too long for it.

Of course, it’s also worth remembering that this release window isn’t set in stone, and may change depending on how postproduction goes. Movies get delayed all the time, so we should always be prepared for that to happen. The people involved in the project better hurry up, though, as we never know when another childhood favorite may hit the mainstream in a horrific new movie.