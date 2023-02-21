The 10 horrific spinoffs we need after ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’

It’s only been a few days since Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the latest viral horror spectacle, released in theaters and attracted a huge cult following. As silly as it sounds, the bizarre “creature feature” centers around infamous children’s characters Winnie the Pooh and Piglet as the two turn in their innocence for a bloodthirsty murder campaign. Of course, the fiery need for revenge is initially caused by Christopher Robin abandoning the two, heading to college, and subsequently finding a girlfriend.

The premise itself is an oddity, sure, but that certainly doesn’t discount the fact that the movie just screams entertainment. As a result, director Rhys Waterfield has prematurely decided to make future projects in the cartoon-characters-turned-slasher-villains universe. In the days following Blood and Honey’s release, the slasher-inspired filmmaker announced two upcoming projects, Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan: NeverLand Nightmare. And yes, these are completely real. But before those dual projects are brought to life, let’s explore 10 other horrid spinoffs that we desperately need to see.

Stuart Little: Blood and Cheese

Before immediately shooting down the idea, it’s difficult to deny that seeing Stuart Little take on a villainous role would be peak cinema. In the past, film buffs have often wondered which rodent character would win in a fight — Remy from Ratatouille or Stuart Little. The question itself is extremely hard to answer, but perhaps a full-on battle between the two is the key ingredient to a fun-filled slasher extravaganza. Just a thought, at least.

Pippi Longstocking: Murder and Socks

Sooner or later, beloved character Pippi Longstocking is going to lose her marbles and use her socks for a more sinister purpose. And with Rhys Waterfield adapting all of these live-action slasher staples for the horror community, then it seems fair enough to state that we could all possibly see this idea brought to life on the big screen in the future. For now, however, it’s simply just a pipe dream with an enthralling premise.

The Magic School Bus: Highway to Hell

Could you imagine a slasher film specifically focused on Mrs. Frizzle completely going off the rails? It wouldn’t be the strangest thing to happen in the horror genre, but it would definitely be one of the most intriguing. Of course, it would be heartbreaking to watch her being driven to the point of madness and driving her beloved class off a cliff after riding on the “Highway to Hell,” but at this point, the script basically just writes itself.

PB and J Otter: Weasels and Death

In a series revolving around two adorable otters with names like PB and J, it almost feels criminal to imagine the duo in a gruesome horror flick. And yet, the possibilities are seemingly endless, and there’s certainly no denying that the film would seriously disrupt nostalgia and ruin plenty of childhoods. Then again, Blood and Honey did the same thing, and look how successful that’s been at the box office thus far.

Barney: Jurassic Assassin

Judging by the looks of the recently remade Barney character, this horror idea isn’t far off from what could be reality. Nevertheless, Barney finally snapping after years of dealing with snot-nosed kids and maddening singalongs would showcase one of the most delightful horror films of the modern decade. That is, if you’re into the unknown sub-genre of a blood-splattering purple dinosaur.

Mickey Mouse: Of Mice and Massacre

Interestingly enough, Mickey Mouse is legitimately a character on this list that could receive an actual horror standalone film. Due to the character rapidly approaching the public domain, which would release him of his copyright connection to Disney, it might only be a matter of time until Waterfield jumps on this and creates a blood-stained cinematic experience. Only time will tell, of course, but horror stans will have fun dreaming for the time being.

The Muppet Murders: Slaughter and Piggies

Truth be told, there are times when The Muppets are terrifying enough just based on their appearance. But with the possibility of the entire narrative being transformed into a horrifying horror flick, then perhaps they have yet to fully reach their terrifying potential. It would be interesting to deduce which Muppets character would go rogue and feast upon the rest of the clan, but failing to nominate Miss Piggy as the ringleader would undoubtedly be a silly mistake.

Sesame Street: Carnage and Puppets

Much like The Muppets, Sesame Street would be a fantastic glimpse into the fears and horrors of talking, movable puppets. However, with how popular the series is amongst children, it would surely be a difficult step to take for Waterfield for any other determined filmmaker. Perhaps eager directors would have to sit back and wait for the show to finally be off the air to pull the trigger on a slasher-inspired flick, but that certainly wouldn’t stop horror fans from looking forward to such an unfathomable cinematic venture.

Dexter’s Laboratory: Science and Stabbing

If you didn’t spend your childhood adhering to the scientific wonders of Dexter’s Laboratory, then what exactly were you doing with your free time as a 2000s kid? Then again, the science-inspired series focused solely on Dexter and his older sister Dee Dee, so imagining the duo involved in a horror movie would seem tricky. But who knows, maybe the brother-and-sister duo engaged in an intense war with each other could serve up plenty of grisly gore. The option is still on the table, at least.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Brutality and Pineapples

The possibility for a SpongeBob-inspired horror feature is arguably one of the most exciting on this list. This concept has certainly been aided by spooky Creepypasta stories such as “Squidward’s Suicide,” which undoubtedly help to add credibility to the opportunity for SpongeBob to be placed in a horror film chock-full of eerie characters. Of course, this idea is unlikely to ever be brought to fruition, but we can certainly dream, can’t we?