Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Eyed For MonsterVerse Return

Shortly after the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, it was revealed that director Adam Wingard had entered talks to helm the next installment in the MonsterVerse, which was rumored to be a new spin on Son of Kong. While we’ve heard next to nothing about the project since, that’s pretty understandable when you consider the filmmaker’s schedule.

Wingard was already developing a sequel to action classic Face/Off and a live-action/CGI hybrid ThunderCats adaptation, both of which are as ambitious as they will be expensive. Godzilla vs. Kong still ranks as the second highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster of the pandemic era, so Warner Bros. and Legendary are rightly confident in the continued viability of the franchise.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix were planning an Enola Holmes sequel long before it was confirmed – that the studio wants Millie Bobby Brown to return for the next chapter in the MonsterVerse as Madison Russell, to provide connective tissue throughout the series.

As a fast-rising star, it’d be of huge benefit to the MonsterVerse for the actress to stick around, even if her entire arc from Godzilla vs. Kong could be taken out of the movie and it wouldn’t change a single thing about the narrative. The humans aren’t the reason why people want to see these movies, though, but a few big names always help.