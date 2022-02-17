Mindy Kaling has inked a deal with Amazon Studios to launch her own literary line, with the hopes of curating material that can be turned into films for Prime Video.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Kaling will publish books from both up-and-coming and established authors, featuring stories with female perspectives. Kaling and Amazon Studios will then collaborate to make movies from the books.

This particular deal is in addition to one Kaling made with Amazon Publishing for a novel and an essay collection, with the company gaining first-look rights for both.

“We could not be more thrilled to expand our collaboration with her across Amazon to not only showcase her incredible talents but also introduce new, dynamic storytellers to our global customers,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Kaling has been busy making similar deals like this with other companies too. She has a deal with Warner Bros. Television to develop projects for the company’s different platforms, with an expectation that she’ll develop not only scripted material but unscripted and online material as well.

Kaling’s memoir Nothing Like I Imagined did very well on Amazon’s charts, and she also produced and starred in a movie called Late Night for the conglomerate as well.

“I had the best time working on Nothing Like I Imagined, and I am so excited to continue my relationship with Amazon,” Kaling said in a statement.

“I’m passionate about bringing unique stories to readers and viewers, and I can’t wait to help discover and support talented new voices through Mindy’s Book Studio.”

Kaling became known worldwide after her stint as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, a series that she wrote on and also sometimes directed. She has also appeared in a number of feature films, including Inside Out, This Is the End, Wreck-It Ralph and Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.