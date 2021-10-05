Modern-Day Dracula Movie The Bride Finds A New Male Lead

It was only yesterday that we were reflecting on the sheer volume of Dracula movies in the works, with Last Voyage of the Demeter wrapping principal photography after spending two decades stuck in development hell, which is just the very tip of the fanged iceberg.

Karyn Kusama is adapting Bram Stoker’s novel, Chloé Zhao is taking down a futuristic sci-fi Western path, violent comedy Renfield recently cast Nicholas Hoult in the lead, while Overlord‘s Julius Avery is also rebooting Van Helsing under the watchful eye of James Wan.

On top of that, yet another spin on the iconic vampire is in the works, and The Bride has just found a replacement male lead. As per Deadline, Gossip Girl‘s Thomas Doherty has stepped in after TRON: Legacy‘s Garrett Hedlund dropped out, with the Fast & Furious franchise and Army of Thieves‘ Nathalie Emmanuel heading up the ensemble.

Jessica M. Thompson is directing from a script by Blair Butler, which follows a young woman in contemporary England who finds herself invited to a lavish wedding at a grand estate, only to discover that she’s been chosen to attend the nuptials for secret and sinister reasons. Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee, Courtney Taylor, Alana Boden, and Stephanie Corneliussen round out the ensemble of The Bride, which will need to work hard to distance itself from the innumerable Dracula adaptations we’ve seen already.