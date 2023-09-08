‘Monster High 2’ release date, where to watch, trailer, and more

Mattel is completely overpowering the entertainment world. After the ginormous success that was Barbie – generating over a billion dollars at the global box office – the toy company is already planning to create its own MCU competitor, but of course, Mattel style. Albeit at a smaller scale and with up-and-coming actors, the company has already extended its influence to Nickelodeon, via the one and only adaptation of Monster High.

The goth and quirky dolls that came to life in 2010 through its animated show, earned itself a live-action adaptation in 2022. The story is fun and spooky all while generally portraying teenage angst that everyone can relate to: the wish to belong. The second installment is nearing our screens soon, and if you’re one of the many hoping to catch this piece of fun entertainment, here’s everything you need to know about it.

When is Monster High 2 coming out?

Around a month ago, the teaser made its way onto YouTube, showing a glimpse into the new year at Monster High, and naturally, into all the trouble our protagonists and little monsters will be facing and all their rivals for this school year. Alongside the trailer, a release date was also revealed to end all speculation.

And good news everyone: your favorite goth fantasy musical will be nearing your screens just in time for some Halloween shenanigans. So if you’re hoping to find your next Halloween costume, you’re in luck, because on Oct. 13 the film by Garrett Sander will be hitting Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus at long last.

The first film was spearheaded by Miia Harris as Clawdeen Wolf, Ceci Balagot as Frankie Stein, and Nayah Damasen as Draculaura. It depicts the story of Clawdeen – a new student attending Monster High, who finally finds a place where she fits in, amidst all the ghouls and boos. Monster High 2 will find our favorite little monsters, alongside new faces that we will be meeting as the cast expands even more – to make it all the more fun.

In the meantime, the franchise is already plenty hefty. With over 16 titles to its name, the Mattel collection of films has been telling new stories to the audience since 2010, through films and series, and plenty, plenty of reboots. If you’re already caught up with all the movies though, you just have to wait a bit longer.

So that’s it, everyone! Grab your beasties and get ready for a new skull year on Oct. 13.