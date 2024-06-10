Image via Nickelodeon
Category:
Movies

'Monster High' live action movie release window, plot, and more

Let's go ghouls!
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024

Move over Barbie — there’s a new doll movie in town and this time, things are about to get spooky. Monster High, Mattel’s edgy answer to Barbie for alternative kids, is about to get the major motion picture treatment. 

Recommended Videos

Those who are familiar with the dolls know that Monster High isn’t just a collection of toys, it’s a multimedia franchise that’s spawned an animated web series, a multitude of TV specials and films (including two made-for-TV live-action films released in 2022 and 2023), video games, and a series of books written by Lisi Harrison, author of the middle-grade series, The Clique (if you know, you know). The ghouls and mansters of Monster High greatly impacted a generation of kids who have been waiting years for the franchise to get the big-budget treatment it deserves. 

In a press statement, Mattel announced it’s partnering with Academy Award-winning producer and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman for the theatrical film. Goldsman, whose credits include A Beautiful Mind, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the TV show Fringe, shared he’s excited to work on the project: “I’ve been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids.”

President of Mattel Films, Robbie Brenner, stressed the franchise’s message as a reason for the film’s production: “Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals.” 

Monster High release window and plot

It’s too early to tell when the film will hit theaters, but it’ll likely follow the general plot of all Monster High media. The majority of Monster High takes place in a high school with the same name and follows characters inspired by monsters and mythical creatures from stories and folklore.

The main characters are children of famous monsters; Draculara is the daughter of Dracula, Frankie Stein is the daughter of Frankenstein’s monster and his bride, Cleo de Nile is the daughter of the mummy Ramses de Nile, Clawdeen Wolf is the daughter of a werewolf (and a human, in the live-action TV films), and Lagoona Blue is the daughter of an unnamed sea monster. 

As a fan of the animated series, I’m most excited to see how Mattel adapts the characters for a big theatrical release. A major complaint from fans who watched the recent live-action films was that the characters’ styling didn’t properly reflect the vibe of the dolls and shows. Viewers of the recent live-action Winx Club series had similar complaints,

Mattel got the fashion right for Barbie so I’m hopeful for this upcoming release. As usual, watch this space for updates as more details are released.

Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.