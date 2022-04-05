‘Morbius’ director opens up on the movie’s critical bashing

It can’t be easy for a filmmaker to remain on the promotional circuit for their latest feature knowing full well that critics and audiences are panning it into the ground, but Morbius helmer Daniel Espinosa has been putting on a brave face while attempting to address the criticisms head-on.

Having already revealed that he has no idea why Sony opted to put a Spider-Man mural in the background of the trailers, the Safe House and Life director has additionally hinted that the final cut of the Living Vampire’s live-action debut was taken out of his hands, although he stopped short of confirming or denying anything.

Morbius is about as messy, incoherent, and regularly nonsensical a comic book blockbuster as you’re likely to find, but Espinosa continues to toe the party line in spite of the obvious interference that’s seen a ton of footage from the marketing excised completely from the theatrical release of the movie.

In a startlingly frank response, the 45 year-old outlined to Insider that the backlash doesn’t really bother him, because he’s always carried a lot of self-hatred.

“When I did my first feature it was a small movie called Babylon Disease. I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, “I have to tell you what’s wrong with the second scene in your feature,” and I was like, “Well, okay.” The point I’m making is that it’s a strange thing to make something that is so public. Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I’m really proud of.”

Even though a lot of people are under the sneaking suspicion that the version of Morbius to hit the big screen wasn’t what Espinosa had in mind when he signed on, he isn’t throwing anyone under a bus quite yet.