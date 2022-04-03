Marvel fans roast Sony after ‘Morbius’ director admits he’s got no idea why things are happening
Ever since the first trailer for Morbius dropped a full two years ago, fans have been wondering how a background mural featuring a Spider-Man that looked an awful lot like Tobey Maguire’s web-slinger would be explained within the context of the movie.
As it turned out, not only was the footage completely absent from the theatrical release, but director Daniel Espinosa admitted that he’s got no idea why it was there in the first place. On top of that, the filmmaker tried to hastily explain the clunky post-credits scenes by admitting the ability to travel between worlds in the Marvel multiverse was a Sony decision and not a Kevin Feige call, which has only created more confusion.
Fans have inevitably caught wind of Espinosa’s comments, and as you can see from the reactions below, Sony are taking both barrels on social media after someone hired to direct one of the outfit’s comic book blockbusters couldn’t answer any questions as to how it’s all supposed to tie together.
- ';
- ';
- ';
- ';
-
Morbius was very obviously torn to pieces in post-production and stitched back together again, leaving many people wondering what kind of shape it would have been in had it arrived in July of 2020 as originally planned.
Let’s not forget the Living Vampire was initially scheduled to debut three months prior to Venom: Let There Be Carnage and a whole year before Spider-Man: No Way Home, which only serves to make things that little bit more unexplainable when you consider the credit stingers of all three.