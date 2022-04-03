Marvel fans roast Sony after ‘Morbius’ director admits he’s got no idea why things are happening

Ever since the first trailer for Morbius dropped a full two years ago, fans have been wondering how a background mural featuring a Spider-Man that looked an awful lot like Tobey Maguire’s web-slinger would be explained within the context of the movie.

As it turned out, not only was the footage completely absent from the theatrical release, but director Daniel Espinosa admitted that he’s got no idea why it was there in the first place. On top of that, the filmmaker tried to hastily explain the clunky post-credits scenes by admitting the ability to travel between worlds in the Marvel multiverse was a Sony decision and not a Kevin Feige call, which has only created more confusion.

Fans have inevitably caught wind of Espinosa’s comments, and as you can see from the reactions below, Sony are taking both barrels on social media after someone hired to direct one of the outfit’s comic book blockbusters couldn’t answer any questions as to how it’s all supposed to tie together.

Sony just showing they were doing anything to try to get people to see Morbius lol… the fact the director has no idea why that was there should tell you something. https://t.co/iqNr2DBgvU — Chainsaw Reacts (@ChainsawReacts) April 2, 2022

I think he’s just referencing the post credit scene with Morbius and Vulture. Not the multiverse concept in the MCU overall. Maybe the director had no intention of taking things in this direction. I think Sony needs to step back and let Marvel Studios handle everything. — RichLove26 (@Richlove26) April 3, 2022

everything abt morbius just gets funnier by the day bc wdym the director had no idea 😭 https://t.co/UfNdoNnayQ — rida (@ridumdum) April 2, 2022

Morbius is the only Marvel movie in the last 20 years who's director has to explain his movie, shift blame to the company, and watch as the work he was proud of at one point be shredded by fandoms.



I feel bad for him cuz like…that's the downside to Disney/Sony — Theoretical_Villain.EXE (@MahouPoptrt) April 3, 2022

You can’t invent something when the concepts come from a IP that is owned by https://t.co/5NVTpCGMse just copy & pasted. Plus Strange dealt with traveling to other Universes first.The Director has no idea what he’s talking about, which explains why Morbius isn’t that good. — Atumbem Kosmos (@atumbem) April 2, 2022

How about Disney/Marvel handles the rest of Sony’s Marvel IP and both get a piece of the pie 🥧 We know that Sony is going to ruin the Venomverse. Carnage was hot garbage and I hear the same about Morbius. — Richard S. 🇺🇸🇬🇹🇯🇲🇬🇧 (@richardstader) April 2, 2022

The direct Spider-Man connections forced by Sony hyped it up in such an awful way that the director had a spoiler QandA a week before the movie fully came out to the public. I would have seen it if it was just sold as a morbius movie and nothing more lol — 𖤐 OMAR 𖤐 (@THENUMBERSOMAR) April 3, 2022

So this universe does have a Spider-Man according to the director…but it’s not neither of the ones we know of…Sony I know Morbius is a C level character but you could have had a little more faith — TokuElite555 (@TElite555) April 2, 2022

Spider-Man exists in the Sony-Verse. The director confirmed it. The film heavily implies it’s Andrew’s Spider-Man universe. https://t.co/pz2QqzfCPY — KF (@Killafoe1) April 2, 2022

Morbius was very obviously torn to pieces in post-production and stitched back together again, leaving many people wondering what kind of shape it would have been in had it arrived in July of 2020 as originally planned.

Let’s not forget the Living Vampire was initially scheduled to debut three months prior to Venom: Let There Be Carnage and a whole year before Spider-Man: No Way Home, which only serves to make things that little bit more unexplainable when you consider the credit stingers of all three.