Morbius Director Seemingly Spoils Cameo For Tom Hardy’s Venom

We’ve been waiting for Morbius to arrive for so long now, but the hype around the film is arguably less to do with Jared Leto’s debut as the vampire anti-hero and more because of the movie’s Marvel tie-ins. The first trailer revealed Michael Keaton was reprising his role as Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming, with visual easter eggs alluding to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, too.

Now, director Daniel Espinosa may have let slip another major character who’s cameoing in the Sony superhero flick. In an interview with Moviezine, as translated into English, the Swedish filmmaker was asked what it was like to helm such a star-studded production. Espinosa explained that it felt “strange” looking at the daily schedule and reading famous names like Keaton, Leto and, what for it, Tom Hardy.

“It usually feels strange before the day begins, when you look at the schedule and stand on the set yourself,” Espinosa said. “When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production, but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting.”

Yes, it seems like we can expect Venom – or at least Eddie Brock – to show up in Morbius on top of Vulture. So how could this come about? Well, it’s previously been reported that J.K. Simmons could be appearing as J. Jonah Jameson. The trailers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage suggest Brock is now working for The Daily Bugle, so it’s possible that both characters could appear in conjunction with some sort of report on the rise of Morbius.

New Venom 2 Photos Reveal Best Look At Carnage Yet 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rumors persist, of course, that Tom Holland will also swing by as Peter Parker, which would 100% confirm that Sony’s Marvel movies are one and the same with the MCU. However, while Espinosa was loose-lipped about Hardy’s apparent cameo, he doesn’t mention anything about that other Tom H. so it’s possible the webhead really isn’t in the movie.

After it was originally supposed to drop last July, Morbius was then pushed back to this past March before finally settling in for a scheduled release date of January 28th, 2022.