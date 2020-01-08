First Morbius Trailer Reportedly Coming Next Week

Morbius will hit theaters this summer, but Sony Pictures has been playing their cards very close to their chest about the project. We’ve seen a bunch of unauthorized photos and videos from the set, but absolutely no official material. That may be all set to change though, as prolific leaker Daniel Richtman has it on good authority that the first trailer will debut online sometime next week. According to his sources, Sony Pictures will also attach the trailer to Bad Boys for Life and Dolittle if you want to check it out on the big screen.

This will be a significant reveal for the still-mysterious project, which has been in post-production since summer 2018. Given that Morbius The Living Vampire is a rather obscure comic book character with an unusual backstory, I’d expect the trailer to give audiences a quick explanation of what his deal is.

Basically, rather than your traditional occult-type vampire, Morbius became a bloodsucker through science in an attempt to cure his rare blood disorder. It’s a novel take on the vampiric myth and the character looks set to appear across various future projects, too, meaning the studio has big plans for him.

Jared Leto Is Hunky As Hell In This New Look At Morbius 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Sony will be hoping that Morbius can replicate the unexpected success of 2018’s Venom, which survived some unfairly brutal reviews to become a monster hit at the box office. One aspect that could prove very consequential for the future is that J.K. Simmons will play J. Jonah Jameson in Morbius. This will tie it closely to the MCU and with Disney and Sony Pictures having made up after their tiff last summer, we may see yet more hints that the two universes occupy the same space.

Producer Avi Arad has been singing the film’s praises for a while now as well, explaining that:

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it. There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”

Morbius hits cinemas on July 31st, 2020. And as soon as the first trailer lands, we’ll be sure to have it for you right here, so keep your eyes peeled.