Jared Leto’s Morbius May Appear In Marvel’s Blade Reboot

The second entry in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters arrives next summer in the form of Morbius, the superhero vampire movie starring Jared Leto as the titular tormented bloodsucker. When it was first announced, the most we could’ve hoped for was a team-up with Tom Hardy’s Venom at some point, but the landscape has changed quite a bit over the last few months. With Sony and Disney renegotiating terms, an MCU crossover is now theoretically on the cards.

As fans will know, Tom Holland can now appear as Spider-Man in Sony’s films. What’s more, We Got This Covered is hearing that the reverse is also true and Sony’s characters may appear in the MCU, as well. For one, our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show was happening, and that Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters 3, both of which have since been confirmed – are saying that Marvel has eyes on Morbius showing up in their franchise later down the line and apparently, they’re considering using him in the Blade reboot. Or, if not there, then in the Midnight Sons project.

Mahershala Ali was confirmed to be playing Blade in a new movie over the summer, though a release date has yet to be assigned to the production. We do know, though, that it’ll introduce the occult world into the MCU for the first time. And in a film that could feature Dracula, Michael Morbius would definitely feel at home.

Meanwhile, WGTC has previously reported that a Midnight Sons movie might happen, which would star a bunch of mature characters like Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Again, Leto’s Morbius would fit in well alongside these R-rated anti-heroes. He’s part of their roster in the comics, after all.

2020’s Morbius could lay the groundwork for an MCU crossover, too, with cameos for both Holland and J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson believed to be on the cards. Let’s hope it makes a similar impact at the box office to Venom so both studios can fulfill their big plans for the character.