Morbius Will Connect The MCU And SUMC Via Spider-Man

Though we were denied Tom Holland cameos in both Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the renewed terms of the Sony/Disney deal means that the former studio is able to reference the MCU from now on. With next summer’s Morbius the next Sony-Marvel movie out of the bag, fans are waiting to see whether that one will feature at least a walk-on – or rather swing-on – part for Holland’s wall-crawler.

And though the studios have yet to officially announce anything, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel and that General Ross will appear in She-Hulk, both of which have since been confirmed – have informed us that Morbius will feature the first real MCU/SUMC crossover as Tom Holland will appear in a cameo, reprising his role as Peter Parker. From what we understand, he’ll show up on the news at some point, in a scene that will involve J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson interviewing Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius.

Yes, both Spidey and Jameson could feature in Morbius. This isn’t the first time that Simmons has been linked to the film, either, as another report has said the actor will be returning to his fan favorite role following his cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home. This didn’t necessarily confirm that Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters is one and the same as the MCU, as Simmons has played two different Jonahs already, but a Holland cameo definitely would indicate that.

Parker would presumably appear on the news as per the shocking post-credits scene of FFH, which saw Mysterio posthumously reveal Peter’s secret identity to the world and frame him for the attack on London. Jameson blasted Peter on his DailyBugle.Net website and it looks like he may be at it again in Morbius. It remains to be seen if he’ll view the Living Vampire as as much of a menace as Spidey, though.