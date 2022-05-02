More Captain Carter footage revealed in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ promo

And from the looks of it, Captain Carter doesn't exactly appear to be on friendly terms with Doctor Strange.

A new promo has further confirmed the appearance of Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Shared to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel earlier today, this new 30-second clip shows off the multiverse character’s shield being tossed at Strange before cutting to a second clip where the sorcerer exclaims “that’s something.”

It isn’t clear whether these two clips take place back-to-back in the final cut of the film, however, Strange is wearing the same clothes and looks to be in the same room which strongly suggests they take place during the same frame. Check out the clip below:

Last week we got our first glimpse of Captain Carter in a different promo for the film where she was seen taking on Wanda Maximoff. The possibility of her presence in the film was first teased when the film’s poster was first revealed, kickstarting fan speculations about her appearance as a fragment of her shield could be seen.

For now, the character’s role in Doctor Strange 2 seems to hint that she is part of the multiverse’s Illuminati, although specifics still aren’t clear.

Captain Carter is a multiverse variant of Agent Peggy Carter, thus bringing Hayley Atwell back to the MCU. The actress first appeared in this role in Captain America: The First Avenger and has since reprised the character many times, whether it was her cameos in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame or starring in the ABC series, Agent Carter.

While the trailers and teasers for the upcoming film have confirmed that the character will show up at some point, fans are still in the dark about what the character’s appearance would entail. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launches in theatres this May 6.