Mortal Kombat 2 Fight Scenes Will Reportedly Be More Epic And Godly

The Mortal Kombat reboot made a smart decision by packing out its ensemble cast with experienced martial artists like Lewis Tan, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Max Huang and Ludi Lin. Even Nathan Jones, who was essentially nothing more than cannon fodder as Reiko, boasts a background in Muay Thai and MMA despite standing almost seven feet tall and tipping the scales at over 300 pounds.

However, the decision to recruit such a talented roster that could more than handle themselves when it came to the intricate fight choreography and then edit the majority of the set pieces into oblivion via series of quick cuts remains a baffling one. The action was one of Mortal Kombat‘s strongest suits for sure, but if the takes had been longer to give the stars a proper chance to show what they can do without the aid of stunt doubles then they’d have hit even harder.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the scraps in the sequel will be more epic and godly, but the tipster doesn’t go on to offer any more insight, detail or description of what that would entail, so all we’re left with is a vague statement. That being said, the majority of Mortal Kombat‘s signature showdowns took place in such glamorous locations as a barn, a sandpit and a frozen gym, so it’s not as though it would be too difficult to up the ante in terms of scope, scale and spectacle.

All signs are pointing towards Mortal Kombat 2 finally bringing the tournament into play, and the promise of even more fan favorite characters from all across the various realms and the unique abilities they possess should at least ensure the fights are twice as big and ten times more spectacular the second time around.