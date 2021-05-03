Mortal Kombat 2 Will Reportedly Feature More Bloody Fatalities

One of the first things we learned about Mortal Kombat was that it’d bring the games’ goretastic fatalities to the big screen intact. Writer Greg Russo and director Simon McQuoid delivered on that front, with fans recognizing many of the fatalities taken from across the franchise’s 30-year history, including smashed heads, shattered arms, improvised heart surgery, souls sucked out, and a very satisfying death by garden gnome.

With Mortal Kombat having exceeded expectations at the box office, a sequel is reportedly already being worked on. Russo has teased that he wants to explore more of the Shaolin monks and Sonya and Jax’s special ops team, there’s the imminent arrival of Johnny Cage, and we’re (finally) going to get a proper Mortal Kombat tournament.

But there’s no point in fixing what isn’t broken and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash – that Mortal Kombat 2 will feature even more blood-soaked fatalities pulled from the games. And with so many entries in the franchise, the filmmakers are certainly spoilt for choice when it comes to which ones to use.

Personally, I’d like to see some of the crazier fatalities from Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11 make the jump. Mileena’s Tasty Treat from MKX is pretty stomach-churning and cements her demonic side, I love Cassie Cage’s Selfie in which she poses with the dangling jaw of her opponent and, of course, there are D’Vorah’s various acidic and insectoid deaths that are absolutely disgusting. Also, despite Sub-Zero playing a major role in the movie, he didn’t tear anyone’s spine out of their body, which was a massive oversight.

In any case, let’s hope Mortal Kombat 2 is fast-tracked through production, as I’m itching for more after the first film.