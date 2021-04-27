Mortal Kombat 2 Will Reportedly Be Bloodier Than The First Movie

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid promised that his movie would match the games’ fatalities and he delivered. Over two hours we saw heads popped, arms smashed off, hearts ripped from chests, ninjas getting incinerated, monsters having holes blasted through them, souls being sucked, and a very satisfying death-by-garden-gnome.

So, where do you go from here? Given that Mortal Kombat has squeaked past the already extremely successful Godzilla vs. Kong in HBO viewing figures a sequel is now likely inevitable. Towards the end there were a number of hints as to what this will consist of. First up, a ‘Mortal Kombat’ tournament proper to decide the fate of Earthrealm is now imminent, with our characters frantically searching for the next line-up of fighters.

Who these will be remains a mystery, though we can be fairly sure that fan-favorite Johnny Cage will be making his debut as a shot lingered a poster for one of his movies. Beyond that, it seems that big bad Shao Khan will be turning up with a whole new squad of Outworld monsters to bring the pain, which according to our sources will go further than what we saw last weekend.

Scorpion And Sub-Zero Prepare For Battle In Mortal Kombat BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Buoyed up by the response to the killer fatalities, the creative team behind the movie is apparently set to go full throttle and crank things up to even more extreme levels for the sequel. I would like to point out that for all the awesome nods to the games, we still haven’t seen anyone’s spine getting torn from their body. C’mon guys, it’s only forward, down, forward, high-punch – not so hard to pull off!

After thirty years the Mortal Kombat franchise has explored hundreds of ways to disassemble, explode and smash apart the human body, so at least they have a lot of inspiration material to work with. I say bring on the blood: let’s see what you can get away with in a mainstream movie.