Mortal Kombat 2 Reportedly Eyeing Big Name Actors For Johnny Cage

Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat movie boasts a whole host of beloved characters from the video game franchise, but fans have been disappointed to learn that one hero who goes way back to the original 1992 effort was completely absent. Of course, we’re talking about Johnny Cage, the Hollywood superstar who often acts as comic relief and is one of the more popular figures when it comes to the property.

Those who saw the film will know that he was teased right near the end, but he doesn’t actually show up, with the producers instead planting the seeds for him to appear in a future sequel. And though WB has yet to announce a follow-up, the box office numbers certainly bode well for the burgeoning cinematic franchise.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman has reported today that not only has he heard that Mortal Kombat 2 is for sure happening, but that they want a big name actor to play Cage in the film. Though unfortunately, he stops short of naming any possible candidates.

While WWE wrestler The Miz has already started his campaign to snag the role, Richtman’s intel indicates that Warner Bros. will be looking to established A-list talent to bring the character to life. And there are certainly more than enough solid fan picks out there, with everyone from Chris Pratt to Ryan Reynolds being put forth recently.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see which actor they ultimately settle on. But if you have any ideas of your own for who should play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, feel free to share them with us in the usual place down below and as always, watch this space for more.