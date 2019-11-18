Mortal Kombat Writer Says He Has Big Plans For Jax

Not only has the writer for the Mortal Kombat reboot hinted at the possibility of MK3 characters being featured in the movie, but he’s also teased “big plans” for Jax. In a post on Twitter, Greg Russo sung praise for Mehcad Brooks (True Blood) – who’ll be playing Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs – for his dedication to the role. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Brooks looking, shall we say, buff as all hell, too.

His commitment to the Jax aesthetic is, quite frankly, insane, as Russo puts it. It appears he really is getting into the part as well, with his shirt off, a knowing smile on his face and a finger pointing to a sign bearing his character’s name.

Insane dedication to the role. @MehcadBrooks We're just getting started. Got big plans for the Major! GOTCHA! #MortalKombat https://t.co/zG9hLCAL4z — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) November 14, 2019

Slowly but surely, we’re getting dribs and drabs of information about the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot and while we don’t know what Russo’s plans are for Jax just yet, they’re almost certainly going to be awesome. We still don’t have any idea about what the plot of the film will be, either, but we do know that the roster is shaping up to be an all-time classic and it will likely be released on March 5th 2021.

It seems we’ll be getting live-action thrills from all our favorite champions, too, including Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade and Shang Tsung, with more likely to be announced soon. We haven’t been told who Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2) will be playing, but all fingers are pointing towards Johnny Cage.

It remains a mystery what other kick-ass antics await us, but for all you Mortal Kombat lovers out there, keep an eye on We Got This Covered for more details as they become available.