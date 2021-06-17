Home / movies

Mortal Kombat Fans Freaking Out Over New Animated Movie

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

We’re still waiting on confirmation of a sequel to the recent live-action reboot, which is surely only a formality after the film was described as a “top asset” by one WarnerMedia executive, but Mortal Kombat fans are at least getting a follow up to the franchise’s last feature length animated adventure.

Jennifer Carpenter and Joel McHale have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which has clearly been in the works for some time given that the announcement was only made yesterday, but came burdened with the reveal that it was eying a late summer release date.

First installment Scorpion’s Revenge drew strong reviews from critics and fans, currently holding a strong 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while it generated millions of dollars in home video sales after hitting digital and physical media in April of last year. Naturally, the internet was stoked abut Battle of the Realms, as you can see from the reactions below.

Director Ethan Spaulding and writer Jeremy Adams are also returning for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which is expected to pick up right from where Scorpion’s Revenge left off, with Shao Kahn not best pleased that Shang Tsung was defeated in the titular tournament, leading to the franchise’s big bad planning a full-scale assault on Earthrealm as a countermeasure.

Warner Bros. have always delivered a steady stream of top tier animated content based on the studio’s most popular and recognizable properties, so it’s a smart move to strike while the iron is hot and Mortal Kombat is arguably more popular than it’s been for a long while thanks to the R-rated live-action movie.

