Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving The First Look At Sub-Zero

We’re less than two months away from the Mortal Kombat reboot hitting theaters and HBO Max, and the marketing campaign is slowly beginning to kick into high gear. It wasn’t too long ago that the first official images made their way online, and yesterday brought the arrival of a motion poster showing Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero in all of his glory.

Fans have a special place in their hearts for Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1995 adaptation of the enduringly popular video game series, but it wouldn’t be unfair to say that the project was hampered by some budgetary limitations, not least when it came to the costumes. However, first-time feature director Simon McQuoid and his team have gone all out when it comes to suiting and booting the characters this time around, with Sub-Zero looking nothing short of resplendent in his game-accurate attire.

Needless to say, almost as soon as the motion poster hit the internet, Mortal Kombat fans were quick to react to what’s shaping up to be an action-packed martial arts fantasy that sticks closely to the source material, as you can see below.

Not only does Joe Taslim definitely look the part, but he’s also got the action chops to back it up. As well as starring in modern genre classics The Raid and The Night Comes for Us, playing a supporting role in Fast & Furious 6 and appearing as a series regular on Cinemax’s Warrior, the 39 year-old also spent twelve years as a member of his native Indonesia’s judo team and even won a silver medal at the 2007 Southeast Asian Games, so it would be safe to assume that Mortal Kombat‘s Sub-Zero is in good hands.

