Next Mortal Kombat Game Will Reportedly Tie In With The Movies

NetherRealm Studios could be taking cues from the recently rebooted film franchise for its next mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat video game series.

That’s according to industry insider Daniel Richtman, at least, who sadly is unwilling or unable to provide any substantial information beyond an admittedly tantalizing byline that says the next entry in the fighting game franchise will tie in with the movies. Naturally, the lack of concrete details means you should take the rumor with a massive grain of salt, but the potential pairing certainly raises some interesting questions.

How, for example, would this collaboration account for two massively disparate chronologies? Would the partnership be restricted to just cosmetic content only? Could the game serve as a bridge between this year’s film and the next, which itself is reported to have already been given the go-ahead by Warner Bros.? Indeed, we’d be incredibly surprised if the entertainment giant opted not to commission a second live-action outing, considering how successful director Simon McQuoid’s first attempt has proven to be, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

For what it’s worth, we can only imagine that Ed Boon, NetherRealm head and co-creator of the brand, would prefer to keep the two separate, with representation being offered in the form of alternate skins for the likes of Sub-Zero, Scorpion and others. This would mimic previous media crossovers like the DLC pack recently released for Mortal Kombat 11 which added costumes and voice lines for several characters from Paul W. S. Anderson’s original 1995 movie.

Ultimately, there are still far too many question marks surrounding this one, so all anyone can do is speculate. That being the case, feel free to let us know what, if any, aspects of Mortal Kombat 2021 you’d like to see appear in future games down below!