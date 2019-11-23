Mortal Kombat Reboot Star Says The Movie Has A Mind Blowing Finale

Recently, we brought you the good word about how the writer of the Mortal Kombat reboot has “big plans” for Jax, which has left many of us curious as to what that could mean. To add to that, it now appears that actor Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2) has spoken out about a “mind blowing” finale that we can look forward to. Again, we’re not sure what exactly he’s referring to, but all this good news is certainly leaving us wanting more.

In a post on Twitter this week, Tan said that he’s been learning the choreography for the finale, adding that it’s a “beast on a whole diff level.” Actors, it seems, do not have time to spell out words in full.

Just learned the choreography for the finale… it is a beast on a whole diff level, and I’ve been doing this a very long time. Mind. Blown. #MortalKombat — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) November 22, 2019

Mind blowing doesn’t leave us with a whole lot to go on, but fans are already expressing their delight on the social media platform, as seen below:

While Tan is heavily involved with the Mortal Kombat remake, we don’t yet know in what capacity. He’ll be playing a prominent character, we just don’t know which one. Eagle-eyed lovers of the franchise will no doubt be making some guesses, though.

On the IMDb page for the movie, it appears that most of the characters being featured are shown in the list along with who’s playing them, while Tan’s is left blank. Process of elimination may lead to the answer (it’s fun to play detective, right?), but we can only speculate at this stage until we have the official word.

In any case, Mortal Kombat is due to be released on March 5th, 2021, so we still have a while to wait. As soon as we learn more, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.