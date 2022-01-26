‘Mortal Kombat’ sequel officially in development

Fans have been patiently waiting to hear what the future held for the rebooted Mortal Kombat franchise, with almost a year having passed since the video game fantasy actioner hit the big screen and HBO Max.

Longtime supporters of the console series praised it as one of the best such adaptations they’d ever seen, while it set a record opening weekend on streaming in terms of viewership numbers, on top of being described as a top asset by WarnerMedia.

However, as the months began to wear on, people started getting a little nervous about the continued radio silence. That’s all changed today, though, with Deadline reporting that Fantastic Four and Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater has been tasked to write the script for the sequel, which is now officially in development.

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler 1 of 8

Not only was Slater recently announced to be penning Thread for Mortal Kombat producer James Wan’s Atomic Monster productions, but Moon Knight fans were pointing out similarities between the two projects when the latter’s first trailer dropped, so he appears to be the right fit for the material.

There’s no word on whether or not director Simon McQuoid will return, but given that the announcement is hot off the presses, we shouldn’t have to wait too long until we find that out.