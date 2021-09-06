Mortal Kombat Sequel Will Reportedly Be More Faithful To The Games

Say what you will about the recent Mortal Kombat reboot, but it was certainly one of the more accurate video game adaptations we’ve ever seen. Many plot, character and backstory elements, as well as the gruesome fatalities, were lifted directly from the console series, which is undoubtedly one of the major reasons why fans received the movie so rapturously.

Warner Bros. are keeping tight-lipped on sequel plans for now, but the chances are good after Mortal Kombat posted a very strong showing on HBO Max, outstripping Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Suicide Squad in terms of viewing figures, which is a fantastic result for a moderately-budgeted and extremely R-rated martial arts actioner.

Nobody was going to accuse Mortal Kombat of deviating wildly from the source material, but we’ve nonetheless heard from our sources – the sames ones who told us Disney were actively pursuing a Free Guy sequel long before it was confirmed by Ryan Reynolds – that the planned second installment will hew even closer to the template set by the games.

By that, we can probably assume that there’s going to be an actual Mortal Kombat tournament this time around, which was a notable and somewhat contentious absentee first time out. It could also mean more favorites from the deepest cuts of the lore, and fantastical backdrops ripped straight from the mythology to be used as the setting for the next batch of blood-soaked battles. The opener was all about fan service, so it would be reasonable to expect the rest of the nascent franchise to follow suit.