Mortal Kombat Reboot Star Teases A Bloody Finale In The Movie

Things have been hotting up lately with more and more news coming to light about the upcoming reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise. From one teaser to another, it seems there’s no end of details that are being drip fed to fans in order to keep them salivating about the upcoming James Wan-produced remake.

Case in point: In a recent post on Twitter, actor Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2) teased a final battle which can only be described as bloody, with a picture of his bleeding forehead accompanying the tweet. You can see Tan’s message below, complete with a Mortal Kombat baseball cap.

Only the finale left on this vigorous yet edifying journey, I’ll wear the battle wounds (some fake some real) with pride. I am beyond excited to share this film with you all. #MortalKombat @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/gWuA9OSAS2 — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) December 3, 2019

Mortal Kombat Reboot Set Photos Reveal Multiple Unannounced Characters 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We don’t yet know who he’ll be playing in the movie, and while we don’t have full details on what the plot will be, either, the excitement around the reboot is bound to be bubbling, especially amongst diehard fans. After all, Mortal Kombat is just one of those franchises that seems to have been going forever.

It started in the early 1990s as a highly controversial Sega Genesis/Mega Drive beat-em-up title (which eventually led to the introduction of the age-related classifications for video games) and – despite it being not as popular as it once was – still maintains a huge audience to this day. Plus, James Wan is involved in this new project, which speaks volumes.

Then again, with Simon McQuoid making his directional debut here, who knows how the new Mortal Kombat movie will turn out. All we can say right now is that it’s due in cinemas on March 5th, 2012 and we’re really hoping it ends up being one of the better video game adaptations. Because everyone knows we’ve seen too many duds in the genre in recent years, right?