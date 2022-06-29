Movie buffs rattle off the stars born to play their signature roles

It’s one of the biggest cliches around, but it often can’t be argued that a particular star was destined to play a certain role, such is the seamless nature of the performance, which in turn elevates them into instant cinematic icons.

Some of the most obvious examples that come to mind are Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, and Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, pitch-perfect hires that are made all the more beloved by the fact that none of the three were anywhere close to being the first choices for the parts during the earliest development on X-Men, Iron Man, or Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

With that in mind, movie buffs over on Twitter have been debating which actors were born to play their career-defining and/or signature figures, and as you can imagine, things are getting incredibly heated in the comments.

the category is born to play the role. pic.twitter.com/TFdrdjlBTT — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) June 28, 2022

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker

J.K. Simmons as J.J.J

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Mark Hamill as every character he’s been

And last but not least: @JamesGunn as James Gunn — MCON Knight5422 (@Moonknight11722) June 29, 2022

The original poster leading with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia opened up an instant can of worms, especially when they’re fairly recent additions to the conversation in the grand scheme of things. Plenty of superheroes are thrown into the mix, too, although it’s largely dependent on who ranks as your personal favorite Batman, Superman, or Spider-Man.

As tends to be the case, sometimes social media just wants to watch the world burn, and kicking off such an open-ended debate has definitely accomplished its goal of reaching the widest net of discussion possible, even if there’s never going to be anything even remotely resembling a definitive answer.