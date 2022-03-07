Charlie Cox put on the spot when asked to name the best Spider-Man

Any major role that gets played by a number of actors always finds itself subjected to the debate over who did it best, but Spider-Man: No Way Home did the seemingly unthinkable by gathering all three stars to have played the web-slinging superhero together in the same movie

Needless to say, fans were blown away by the end results, with Jon Watts’ threequel going on to secure a reputation as one of 2021’s best-reviewed efforts, in addition to landing a box office haul of over $1.85 billion. Naturally, the debate has raged ever since about which Spidey can be deemed as superior, but Charlie Cox doesn’t really fancy giving a definitive answer.

In a video shared to Reddit, the Daredevil star and recent Marvel Cinematic Universe returnee was asked for his opinion on the matter, but he was reticent to give any sort of concrete confirmation as to which of the Holy Trinity ranks as his favorite.

“Tobey’s the original, Andrew’s one of the greatest actors of a generation and one of my best friends, and Tom… Tom is the right age and do you know what I mean? Like, with all respect to the other grandpas, he’s the right… his youthful energy and his naivety and his excitement is like, ‘Yes!’ You know what I mean? So, all three of them bring something incredible to that role.”

Cox shared his only Spider-Man: No Way Home scene with Tom Holland, while he’s been very close friends with Andrew Garfield for a long time, so the chances of him offering his ironclad assessment were always pretty thin. He hasn’t interacted with Tobey Maguire as of yet, but the actor and fan would have been 19 years old when Sam Raimi’s original hit theaters, so you can understand why he’s so torn.