A Surprising Movie’s Been Dominating Netflix Despite Terrible Reviews

It’s been a good month for Netflix with content like The Old Guard and The Baby-Sitters Club‘s first season getting rave reviews and winning plenty of media attention. It helps to also have already seen a great collection of classic films land on the service throughout July, too, such as Million Dollar BabyÂ and Schindler’s List. We even have the second season of the hit show The Umbrella Academy releasing at the end of the month, so there’s clearly no shortage of awesome stuff to keep us all busy.

However, one unexpected July release has been bouncing around in Netflix’s Top 10 list since the 3rd of the month, and it’s extremely hard to understand how or why. Netflix Original comedy Desperados has maintained a spot in the list effortlessly despite its awful reviews that have left it with a meagre 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics abhorred the film, calling it dated, predictable and desperate for laughs â€“ and they’re pretty spot on.

Desperados follows a group of women who travel to Mexico in an attempt to find and delete an email that was sent to one of their boyfriends. If the premise sounds pretty stupid, it’s because it is. This poorly-directed and bland film lacks absolutely any chemistry between its characters and relies on tired gags that haven’t been funny in decades. Somehow, though, that hasn’t stopped it from being viewed more than it ever should’ve been. We live in strange times, indeed.

Luckily, there are plenty of other things to watch on Netflix, and you can head through here to see some of the new content you can catch on the service right now alongside what’s coming later this month. And, as always, keep it tuned for further updates on what’s headed to all of the big streaming platforms in the future.