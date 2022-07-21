Movie fans know which side they’re on in the great ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer’ battle

Christopher Nolan’s WW2 biopic Oppenheimer is easily one of the most-anticipated movies of next year, so film fans are thrilled that the Inception director’s next masterpiece has now been handed a release date. But, wait, there’s a tragic twist to the tale. Universal is dropping Oppenheimer one year from today, July 21, 2023… The very same day as Warner Bros.’s Barbie movie.

As directed by Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig and featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead, Barbie has already risen up as an internet sensation as folks can’t wait to see how this wild live-action take on the iconic doll plays out. Except now, it seems that cinemagoers will have to decide whether to go catch that or Oppenheimer on opening day. Let the battle commence.

Well, in actual fact, it looks like one film is going to win by a landslide. At least, out of a sampling of Twitter users and meme lovers. @DiscussingFilm asked people to choose a side in the great Barbie vs. Oppenheimer debate — and the results were unanimous.

One year from today, ‘BARBIE’ and ‘OPPENHEIMER’ will both release in theaters. Which will you be watching first?



Apparently, everybody’s a Barbie guy or girl living in a Barbie world.

It’s what Nolan would want, actually.

The “X tickets for Barbie memes” are rolling in.

But, hey, some loyal Nolan enthusiasts will be fighting against the wave of Barbie-barians to get into the Oppenheimer screening come next July.

It’s not just the release dates that these two very different movies are competing over. Barbie and Oppenheimer must have the finest casts of any films coming out in 2023. While Nolan’s drama includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and many, many more, Barbie sees Robbie and Gosling joined by Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and Kate McKinnon. They’ve basically got the entirety of Hollywood ticked off between them.

Barbie may have beaten Oppenheimer in this Twitter battle, but we’ll find out who wins the war next summer.