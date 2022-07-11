There are always those movies that when you hear them announced or see them advertised, you raise an eyebrow or give a small groan as you imagine just how awful it’s going to be, and then you watch it and you realize just how wrong you were. It’s always nice to be pleasantly surprised, and in the world of movies it doesn’t happen that often, but when it does it really can be a treat.

Usually, when we hear the premise of a story, our minds paint a picture of what it’s going to be before we even see it — we just can’t help ourselves from pre-judging something. But sometimes, we judge wrong and the movie turns out to be, as the Reddit poster suggests, “better than it deserves to be.”

Many chimed in with their own takes on movies that surprised them and that they came to love.

There is a growing fatigue with Disney’s live adaptions, so when they announced they were going to retcon the 101 Dalmatians villain, Cruella De Vil, many thought it would be another letdown. But this redditor felt that the execution was far better than the original concpet.

There have been many failed toy-to-film movies that have fallen flat in the past, so when the Lego Movie was announced, this fan wasn’t hopeful, but the colourful animated comedy quickly won over the audience’s hearts.

It led to another film that gave people pause initially, but has actually ended up on many fans’ top Batman films of all-time list.

Another animation that had such a strong start that it spawned a huge franchise also had people dubious at first.

This Redditor loves that the sequels also didn’t fall flat, providing new and interesting stories each time.

The film has been lauded for its kung fu scenes, even if they are anthropomorphic animated animals.

Sometimes you see a film whose premise has been done so many times you wonder how on earth it can break new ground, and then it does.

Sometimes you just need a little push in order to overcome previous prejudices.

Fans went on to list more movies that they felt are worthy of praise, even if they didn’t appear that way upon first glance.

The point is, you can never judge a book by its cover, or in this, case a movie by its premise. Go out there, watch it for yourself, and then decide.