Movie fans hyped over Netflix’s ‘Knives Out 2’ first images

Movie fans were excited to see some first look images of Knives Out 2 Thursday, which featured star Daniel Craig and the other members of the film’s ensemble cast in full costume.

The images come to us via a Netflix 2022 Movie Preview video that the streaming service dropped onto its YouTube account.

There were a number of exciting-looking projects featured, running the gamut of brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, and dramas, and presented by their fourth-wall-breaking stars, such as Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron, and Ryan Gosling.

However, fans online seemed particularly excited at the prospect of a follow-up to Rian Johnson’s whodunit, Knives Out 2, as the topic began trending on Twitter shortly after the video dropped.

Pop culture steward Wario64 is among those taking to Twitter to share images from the project.

First look at Knives Out 2 pic.twitter.com/zNSGYL4bOO — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 3, 2022

The image features Craig gazing into the camera, reprising his role from the first film as the incomparable private detective Benoit Blanc, as some of the co-stars in the background board a boat and similarly peer through the screen, straight at the audience. The image gives us our first look at some of the stars in costume for the first time, including Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick.

One fan raved, “KNIVES OUT 2 this is exactly what I’ve been waiting for,” and then again, for emphasis, “This is EXACTLY what I’ve been waiting for.”

KNIVES OUT 2 this is exactly what i've been waiting for this is EXACTLY what i've been waiting for https://t.co/jLc1zx1bk5 — abigail (@iamabzilla) February 3, 2022

Another Twitter user simply exclaimed, “I’m ready!”

The tiny glimpse of Knives Out 2 in the Netflix movie preview. 🤌 I'm ready! pic.twitter.com/QJ8J0Phzcr — كاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكا (@kookykarthik) February 3, 2022

The Knives Out 2 hype train was palpable on the social media platform, despite the mystery thriller sequel apparently taking place on a water vessel.

i’m hype for knives out 2 https://t.co/RUCIJharmp — lil hercules (@Joglovu) February 3, 2022

Another Twitter user hilariously remarked how the Craig-starring film looks suspiciously like the sequel to a certain HBO comedy-drama about a luxury resort.

Knives Out 2 or the second season of White Lotus? https://t.co/3duAdOwFn3 — Anthony Bonacolta (@BBbunia) February 3, 2022

However, not every cinephile was happy about the fact that the sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, which brought something refreshingly original to theaters amid box behemoth franchise films like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker the year it came out, would now seemingly be relegated to couch-fodder on streaming.

Twitter reminding me that Knives Out 2 is gonna be a Netflix film. 😒 pic.twitter.com/8oN82DOPrB — бубахні (@iheartfrosty) February 3, 2022

Knives Out 2 being on Netflix?



Eh, I really really love the first one and was one of my favorite movie going experiences. Having it be on Netflix kinda cheapens the point that I can't have my classy Clue like mystery at the theatre and I'm mad about that. — The Forecast with Weather Man Dan Podcast (@1weathermandan) February 3, 2022

A hard release date for Knives Out 2 hasn’t been set yet, but it is expected to hit Netflix in late 2022. Maybe those who prefer the big screen will also have their way, after all, since two Netflix hits released in late 2021 — Red Notice and Don’t Look Up — had exclusive theatrical releases a couple of weeks prior to them hitting the streaming platform. We’ll have to wait and see if Knives Out 2 has a similar rollout.