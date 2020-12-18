Amazon Prime Video Announces Over 75 New Movies/TV Shows For January

It’s 2021 in just a couple of weeks, so now’s the time for out with the old and in with the new. And in streaming terms, that means get ready for a load of fresh titles to celebrate the New Year in style.

We’ve already covered what’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu in January, so let’s take a look at everything that’s on the way on Amazon Prime Video next month, too. As you’d expect, New Year’s Day is the biggest drop of the month when it comes to fresh releases, but a few notable movies and TV shows are scattered throughout the remaining days as well.

In total, there are over 70 titles coming to Prime on the 1st, including countless classics of all shapes and sizes for subscribers to enjoy. In the mood for some genuine cinematic masterpieces? Then check out Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, Clint Eastwood vehicle Escape from Alcatraz and the supreme magnificence that is John Travolta and Nicolas Cage trying to out-ham each other in Face/Off.

Fancy some sci-fi? Then stick on Star Trek Beyond, found footage alien invasion movie Cloverfield or M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs. There are also some great horror-comedies – like Arachnophobia and Vampire in Brooklyn – to choose from, too. And for dramas, don’t miss Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco, Robert Downey Jr. in Chaplin and Jim Carrey in The Truman Show.

As for TV content going up on New Year’s Day, the highlight has to be all eight seasons of Dexter. Why not binge the show once again ahead of Showtime reviving the serial killer series later in 2021? And when it comes to what’s due over the rest of the month, there are a bunch of Amazon Originals including Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami (January 15th) and Anna Paquin comedy-drama series Flack (January 22nd).

For more, here’s the full list:

January 1

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002)

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

January 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

Herself (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

The Silencing (2020)

January 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 15

One Night in Miami (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

Tandav: Season 1

January 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

Grantchester: Season 5

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

January 22

Flack: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes *Amazon Original Series

January 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

Tell us, what are you going to be watching on Amazon Prime Video next month? Join the conversation in the comments section below.