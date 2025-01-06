‘Ms. Marvel’ star Iman Vellani makes return to Letterboxd with unsurprising review of ‘Madame Web’

Leading Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is back on Letterboxd after an extended hiatus and she’s marked her return with a ton of reviews for movies that were released over the past year. Among these, one of the most notable was for Madame Web.

Madame Web was released on Feb. 14, 2024, and has since become notorious as one of — if not the — worst superhero movies that has been released by a major studio. In fact, right now it sits at a terrible 11 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with a slightly better 55 percent audience rating.

Given this context, you can probably guess what Vellani might have thought about the film, so we won’t bury the lead any further. Ms. Marvel did not like this Sony Spider-verse flick, and her final rating for the film was an abysmal 0.5 stars out of 5.

Photo via Sony Pictures

What’s confusing about this film review is the fact that Vellani didn’t even bother to leave a message alongside her review, just the ultimate score, but she did leave the movie a heart which typically suggests you’ve liked it. Perhaps this movie is one of those “so bad that it’s good” type of watches for Vellani?

As we mentioned before, seeing a negative review for Madame Web shouldn’t be all that surprising, but there were plenty of other movies with new reviews lodged by the star to check out in the last week. It shouldn’t be any surprise that her review of The Marvels was positive, and while she didn’t give it a score, this time she did leave a message.

“Actual footage of the girlies and I having fun.”

Despite being a key part of the largest comic book movie franchise on earth, Vellani has consistently been critical of projects over the years. In fact, Madame Web isn’t the only superhero film she has given 0.5 stars. Others include The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Justice League. For full clarity, this was the 2017 version of Justice League, not the Snyder cut, so all of you Zach Snyder fans can relax.

Now, if you started thinking that maybe she’s only interested in Disney’s superhero offerings then you’d be wrong. Other recently lodged reviews included The Penguin, which rightfully got the perfect five-star score that it deserves.

Image by Marvel Studios

Right now, the list of her perfect superhero projects that all received five stars include Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War, The Dark Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Iron Man, Logan, The Penguin, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, there are a lot.

Hopefully, Vellani will continue to keep her Letterboxd updated in the future, as it’s interesting to see insight into what a star of her stature thinks about other movies entering and leaving theaters. If you’re eager to dive deeper into Vellani’s mind and see what her favorite movies actually are, then you can check out her Letterboxd page here.

