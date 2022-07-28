‘Ms. Marvel’ writer thinks Kamala will have a big part to play in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

The Infinity Saga concluded in spectacular fashion by uniting almost every single one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heaviest hitters to take on Thanos and his army in Avengers: Endgame, but with alternate realities and fractured timelines now in play, it would be reasonable to expect Secret Wars to be exponentially bigger.

We’re almost three and a half years way from the epic conclusion to Phase Six, but we’d be willing to bet the gathered ensemble will blow Endgame out of the water, especially when you consider the vast number of heroes we haven’t even met yet. One of the newbies sure to play a major part is Ms. Marvel, with writer Fatimah Asghar pondering her potential part in Secret Wars in an interview with The Direct.

“Thinking about Infinity War, when you’re seeing all of these people who maybe don’t have that kind of overpowered power set, I think about even seeing Spider-Man. I felt like Peter Parker had so much of the emotional heart of [Infinity War]. And I think that is in part because what you’re getting is a group of people—you’re getting these villains, like Thanos, that require everyone, including the small folks to come through and be like, we can do this. And in those moments they are also being tested, and, pushed, and, pushed and, pushed to become bigger, right?”

'Ms. Marvel' character posters 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

Asghar sounds confident that Kamala is ready for the multiverse, and compares the journey she went on in her own series to where the Multiverse Saga is heading.

“I think we see that even with Kamala, where she’s at from the start of Episode 1 to where she’s at by the end of Episode 6, that’s a completely different character… [Those changes] can happen in the span of a fight or in the span of a single decision a character makes. And so I would say, do not underestimate Kamala Khan. When we see her in these moments, we’re going to see the test of her character, we’re going to see who she is, and we’re going to see who she becomes. And I think there’s so much that we’re going to see that comes from her.”

We might even get a second season of Ms. Marvel before we reach Secret Wars, but the wait for more Kamala only lasts until next summer when The Marvels hits theaters, by which time even more pieces will have fallen into place.